Has Volkswagen and Skoda Canceled Their Plans to Produce Cars in Pakistan?

The economic strife in Pakistan has given wind to a rumor mill that speaks of multiple companies packing their bags and leaving Pakistan.

In a recent update, news started circulating on social media that Premier Motors Limited (PML) has decided to abandon its plans to assemble Volkswagen (VW) and Skoda vehicles in Pakistan.

It bears mentioning that the company has neither confirmed nor denied these reports. Although, several industry experts and media outlets have debunked this rumor.

Also worth noting is that PML has already made a significant investment in Pakistan, having started construction of its vehicle assembly plant in Hub, Balochistan. German Consul General Dr. Rüdiger Lotz also visited the facility earlier this year.

According to the details, the plant will have a production capacity of around 30,000 units a year. In the beginning, the company plans to launch a VW Amarok pickup truck and Transporter van in Pakistan.

Initially, the production facility was set to be completed by 2024. However, the import restriction and economic crisis may have obstructed the company’s momentum. Therefore, unless the company says so itself, PML’s plans to assemble VW cars in Pakistan are still in place.