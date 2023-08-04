Young Girl on Bike Stops Armed Robbery Attempt in Gujranwala

In a display of remarkable courage, a young girl in the vicinity of Gujranwala Industrial Road successfully foiled an attempted robbery by two armed individuals on Friday.

The incident unfolded as the masked robbers attempted to interrupt a female motorcyclist, but the girl valiantly resisted their advances, managing to unmask one of the perpetrators.

The bold response from the girl caught the robbers off guard, compelling them to hastily flee the scene. Capturing the gravity of the situation, local TV channels have broadcasted the CCTV footage of the robbery attempt, drawing attention and praise for the young girl’s bravery.

Law enforcement authorities have promptly taken action, registering a case and launching a comprehensive investigation to track down and apprehend the culprits responsible. The girl’s bravery has earned her admiration and support from the community, with many lauding her as a role model for standing up against criminal activities.