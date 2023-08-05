Nothing to Make Affordable Phones Under New Sub Brand

Nothing, which is still a very new phone maker, has made a major announcement in its new Community Update. CEO Carl Pei is already introducing a sub-brand called CMF, which will focus on affordable phones.

Pei stated that the new brand would offer greater affordability compared to Nothing, emphasizing its commitment to providing “timeless designs” at excellent prices, without compromising on the quality, a rarity in its price range.

Scheduled to debut later this year, the initial product lineup will include a smartwatch and a pair of earbuds. These items will embody the design-centric philosophy shared by Nothing and CMF.

According to Pei, Nothing remains dedicated to “design innovation” and continuously pushing the boundaries. Their products will continue to uphold a premium status, boasting top-notch performance and featuring cutting-edge “latest technology”.

To ensure no disruptions to their primary products, CMF by Nothing will operate independently within the company. Expectations are set for more information about the smartwatch and earbuds to be revealed “in the upcoming months,” and undoubtedly, there will be an abundance of teasers to keep everyone eagerly anticipating the launch.

It is also unclear which markets Nothing is going to target with its new CMF brand. Since it will focus on more affordable phones, we could expect these phones to explore regions other than Nothing phones, but that is only speculation for now. Stay tuned for more info.