Tecno’s Stylish New Gaming Phone Brings a Lightshow

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro has arrived with an improved Mecha design on its back, inspired by Nothing Phone’s glowing LEDs, but in a more gaming aesthetic. Needless to say, the Pro model also has a special focus on gaming like its vanilla counterpart.

Design and Display

The screen remains unchanged here with the same 6.78-inch IPS LCD with a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Games like Free Fire and PUBG can take advantage of this by hitting 120 fps, but you might have to turn down the settings. To ensure efficient cooling during intense gaming sessions, the phone incorporates a large 2,820mm² vapor chamber and a 12,979mm² heat dissipation area.

The LED strips on the back can light up in several different colors for notifications, calls, low battery, and even in-game actions.

Internals and Software

The Pova 5 Pro introduces enhanced computing power with the inclusion of a Dimensity 6080 chip, a 6nm processor manufactured by TSMC. This replaces the Helio G99 on the regular Pova 5, which has an identical CPU but a comparatively weaker Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.

To complement the chipset, this phone comes equipped with 8 GB of RAM, and the capacity is expandable with an additional 8 GB of virtual RAM, offering a total of 16GB of memory. Furthermore, the device offers ample storage space with 256 GB.

Cameras

Just like the Tecno Pova 5, the Pova 5 Pro also has a 50MP main sensor accompanied by a secondary depth camera. This camera can record 1080p and 2K videos, but these are limited to 30 FPS.

The selfie camera is an 8MP lens, but this one can only do 1080p video clips.

Battery and Pricing

The battery size has been reduced from 6,000 to 5,000 mAh, but you get faster wired charging at 68W. This can charge up the phone to 50% in only 15 minutes.

Tecno has also enabled Bypass Charge like other gaming phones to let you power the phone directly from an outlet. This reduces heat and battery wear and tear while gaming.

Pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed, but just like the standard variant, the Pova 5 Pro will also be available in a limited Free Fire edition.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro Specifications