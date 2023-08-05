Security Issues Loom Large as Pakistan-England World Cup Match Likely to be Rescheduled

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the Kolkata Police have requested for a change in the schedule of Pakistan Vs. England match in the ODI World Cup 2023.

CAB has recently expressed security concerns to the International Cricket Council (ICC) recce team for the World Cup match between Pakistan and England, which is scheduled for 12 November in Kolkata.

CAB has requested a possible rescheduling of the match due to its clash with the significant Kali Puja festival in the region as Kolkata Police has reported expected hindrances in maintaining law and order due to Diwali.

The CAB Chief, Snehasish Ganguly, has denied making any official request for a change in the schedule of the World Cup match between Pakistan and England in Kolkata.

Despite Ganguly’s denial, it has been reported that both the BCCI and ICC have received a request from the CAB to reschedule the match to address the security concerns raised by the local police. As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the CAB about the request.

The situation remains uncertain, and it remains to be seen whether the ICC and BCCI will take any action in response to the reported request and the security concerns. Further discussions and decisions are awaited on this matter.

This is not the first time the World Cup schedule has faced changes. Earlier, the match between Pakistan and India, along with a few other fixtures, had also undergone rescheduling due to security reasons, while there are a few fixtures that are likely to be rescheduled as well.