UAE’s Artificial Rainstorm Disrupts Daily Life Activities Across Country

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been hit by severe rainstorms and gusty winds over the weekend, which have damaged properties and also affected the daily life activities of the residents.

According to several reports, the recent weather disruptions have been caused by UAE’s ‘cloud-seeding’ strategy, which is utilized to boost rainfall in order to improve the water shortage situation in the country.

Cyclone and Heavy rain 🌧 in the Sharjah UAE 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/3QxL2W7326 — Mohammad Sohail Shaikh (@SohailsMohammad) August 5, 2023

UAE’s weather reporting agency, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), has also revealed that cloud seeding is being employed to overcome water scarcity.

NCM has also advised residents to stay cautious as rains are expected to continue in different parts of the country.

Dubai Municipality was forced to close night swimming at beaches on Sunday. The measure was taken as a precaution against the fluctuating weather conditions in the emirate.

On Friday, UAE experienced extreme weather conditions after severe rainfall and hailstorm hit Al Ain, which was followed by another spell of dust storms, thunder, and rainfall in Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman on Saturday.

NCM also reported heavy rainstorms in Al Barsha, Al Marmoom, Al Barari, Emirates Road, Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road, Al Qudra Road, and Al Ain-Dubai Road.

Moreover, a dust storm took over several parts of Dubai right before moderate to heavy rainfall in Karama, Deira, and Oud Metha.

NCM has warned that the harsh weather conditions are likely to continue until Tuesday 8 August. Monday’s weather has been forecasted to be humid in some western areas, with a chance of mist.

Low clouds will reappear over the eastern coast in the morning, with a possibility of convective cloud formation or rain in the afternoon.

What is Cloud Seeding

Cloud seeding is a technique to modify weather. It is used to increase rainfall, decrease hail, or limit cloud cover.

It is performed by releasing substances like silver iodide into clouds. These substances cause water in the clouds to form droplets or ice, leading to more precipitation.

There are two methods of cloud seeding:

Static: Adding the substance and waiting for rain.

Adding the substance and waiting for rain. Dynamic: Stimulating air currents to increase rainfall.

Cloud seeding can be done using aircraft, ground devices, rockets, or balloons. The effectiveness and impact of this technique on the environment are still being researched.