YouTube’s Enhanced 1080p Video Quality is Now Available on PC

YouTube’s newly introduced “enhanced bitrate” 1080p videos are finally here for all Premium users on desktop. This was originally introduced with iOS devices back in April following a public test.

Even if you aren’t paying for YouTube Premium, you will still be able to see an option for “Enhanced bitrate” on different videos on the platform. This can be seen under the “1080p Premium” option, and as you would expect, it prompts you to pay for Premium if you click on it. You can finally do that in Pakistan too, by the way.

Thankfully, you still get to use the regular version of the good old 1080p video quality, even if you aren’t paying for YouTube Premium. But if you do end up buying it, YouTube promises that the videos will look “look extra crisp and clear, especially for videos with lots of detail and motion.”

The enhanced bitrate option is also rolling out to other devices such as game consoles, TVs, and more, but it isn’t available for Android users just yet. However, it appeared for a few users back in June, which means that it shouldn’t be long before it launches for Android.

