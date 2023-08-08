Burj Khalifa Declared as the Most Popular Landmark With 17 Million Annual Visitors

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa has once again made its mark on the world, as it clinched another world record of the most visited landmark across the globe, reported Khaleej Times.

According to the details, 17 million people visit the tallest building annually, according to a study by the analytics website, Switch On Business.

This platform reviewed search data and visitor statistics for over 150 renowned landmarks to uncover which ones were truly capturing the world’s attention.

Burj Khalifa, which is as high as 828 meters, or three times the height of Eiffel Tower in Paris, attracts nearly 22 million Google searches and 17 million visitors each year.

In financial terms, the study reveals that this skyscraper generates around $621 million in ticket revenue every year.

The second spot on the list is claimed by India’s Taj Mahal, which boasts 22 million searches and hosts 7.5 million visitors yearly.

Following closely in third place is Niagara Falls, which welcomes around 13 million visitors annually and sparks over 1.2 million online searches.

“Most tourist-friendly cities have that one iconic landmark that draws people from all around. And in Dubai, the Burj Khalifa holds that distinction,” remarked Mir Wasim Raja, a travel industry expert.

Ranju Abraham, another industry expert said that the tower is an irresistible tourist attraction due to its towering height, architectural brilliance, and spectacular views. The best times to visit are from 4 PM to 7 PM in the summer and from 3 PM to 6 PM in the winter, he added.

As per the official Burj Khalifa website, ticket prices for the sky view observatory start at AED 80 per person and go up to over AED 750.

The study also revealed that global tourist numbers rebounded to 917 million in 2022 as travel resumed post-pandemic.

Via Khaleej Times