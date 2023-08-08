Bikers Displeased for Being Banned at Bhara Kahu Bypass

Bhara Kahu Bypass has made commuting easy for people traveling to Murree, Galiyat, and Azad Kashmir. However, traffic congestion on the original Murree Road is still a problem.

According to the latest update, bikers and heavy traffic must use the old Murree Road to cross Bhara Kahu town because the authorities won’t allow them on the bypass. As a result, people traveling to Azad Kashmir, Murree, and Galiyat on bikes or on heavy transport are still facing delays due to traffic bottlenecks.

Some weekend bikers were displeased to learn that they had to travel via the old Murree Road instead of the bypass. “While returning from Murree in the afternoon, we remained stuck in traffic at Bhara Kahu for over an hour,” a recreational biker told Dawn.

He added that banning bikes on the bypass is illogical because heavy traffic was also banned. “It is a simple bypass and not a motorway so this decision is beyond comprehension.”

When contacted, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Captain Noorul Amin Mengal remarked, “Bikers are banned to use because they cause accidents. But we will allow them gradually.”

