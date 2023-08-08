Lahore Police Busts Massive Kidney Transplant Operation in DHA

The Organized Crime Unit (OCU) of the Lahore police raided a rented farmhouse within the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), uncovering an extensive kidney transplant operation spearheaded by senior local doctors with ties to Dubai.

During the operation, Dr. Tariq and Dr. Arshad, both doctors implicated in the scheme, managed to evade capture. Their alleged mastermind, Dr. Saqib, is already in Dubai. Investigations unveiled that these three were orchestrating an unlawful kidney transplant network for foreign patients, demanding substantial payments in foreign currency.

ALSO READ 90% of Nursing Schools and Colleges in Sindh Are Fake

Their primary base is in Dubai, where they facilitate illegal kidney transplants in Pakistan for their patients.

As the raid took place, authorities encountered two foreign individuals undergoing kidney transplant procedures at the farmhouse. Both were in a critical state and were swiftly transported to Services Hospital Lahore for immediate medical attention.

Upon receiving intelligence about the illicit activities at the farmhouse, the police intervened. The Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (P-HOTA) knew the situation, but they did not take action against the individuals involved in the scheme.

In relation to the illegal operation, the OCU apprehended eight individuals, comprising aides, assistants, paramedics, and other personnel. The farmhouse, located on Bedian Road in Lahore, was rented by the culprits and converted into an unlawful kidney transplant facility.

ALSO READ Rare Indus River Dolphin Shot Dead in Balochistan

Dr. Saqib, the alleged mastermind, has a history of engaging in unauthorized organ transplants. According to DIG retired Capt Liaqat Malik, the head of Lahore’s OCU, efforts are being made to apprehend Dr. Saqib.

His modus operandi was enticing foreign individuals in need of kidney transplants and directing them to Lahore. There, accomplices would transport these individuals to the farmhouse for illegal surgical procedures.

The doctors exploited impoverished individuals from Lahore and other regions within the province, offering them sums ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 80,000 to serve as organ donors.