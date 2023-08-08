Meeting Reviews Progress on Outsourcing of Airports

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee to oversee and guide the progress of work related to outsourcing of airports’ operations at Finance Division today.

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Aviation, CEO of Public Private Partnership Authority, DG Pakistan CAA, IFC team, and other government officials attended the meeting.

The committee was briefed about the latest status of outsourcing of Islamabad Airport transaction for advertisement has been published in all leading local and international newspapers.

Dar appreciated the efforts and contributions of all the members of the committee which have made the plan of outsourcing possible in order to bring the best international aviation practices and services to Pakistani airports.

The aviation minister also thanked the finance minister, on behalf of all the authorities involved, for his continuous support during the entire process.