Dubai Taxi Announces Multiple Job Vacancies With Salaries Over AED 7,000

Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), a subsidiary of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has announced walk-in interviews to hire for several positions including limousine drivers, school bus drivers, and bus supervisors/attendants.

For those interested in the limousine driver position, DTC offers a monthly income of over AED 7,000. Applicants should have at least two years of driving experience and possess a valid driving license from their country, UAE, or any GCC state.

School bus driver applicants, who must be between 23 to 45 years of age, can expect a salary of AED 2,700 per month. They must also hold a UAE heavy vehicle No. 6 driving license.

The company is also seeking female candidates aged between 23 to 45 years for bus supervisor and attendant roles. Those selected can expect earnings ranging from AED 1,500 to AED 1,800 per month, alongside additional benefits.

The walk-in interviews are scheduled for Friday 11 August from 7 AM to 11 AM at the Privilege Labour Recruitment Office, M-11, Abu Hail Centre.