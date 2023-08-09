Dubai Taxi Announces Multiple Job Vacancies With Salaries Over AED 7,000

By Salman Ahmed | Published Aug 9, 2023 | 10:49 am

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), a subsidiary of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has announced walk-in interviews to hire for several positions including limousine drivers, school bus drivers, and bus supervisors/attendants.

For those interested in the limousine driver position, DTC offers a monthly income of over AED 7,000. Applicants should have at least two years of driving experience and possess a valid driving license from their country, UAE, or any GCC state.

ALSO READ

School bus driver applicants, who must be between 23 to 45 years of age, can expect a salary of AED 2,700 per month. They must also hold a UAE heavy vehicle No. 6 driving license.

The company is also seeking female candidates aged between 23 to 45 years for bus supervisor and attendant roles. Those selected can expect earnings ranging from AED 1,500 to AED 1,800 per month, alongside additional benefits.

ALSO READ

The walk-in interviews are scheduled for Friday 11 August from 7 AM to 11 AM at the Privilege Labour Recruitment Office, M-11, Abu Hail Centre.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Mehar Bano’s Sin City Style Divides Fans
Read more in lens

proproperty

Avenir Development Launches Second Building at NORA Residences, Islamabad
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>