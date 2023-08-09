USAID Announces Scholarships for Flood-Affected Students

Last year’s floods in Pakistan caused unprecedented damage to the infrastructure and livelihood of people in millions. The continuation of higher education for the students of universities who belong to flood-affected districts is on the verge of dropping out due to the non-availability of financial resources.

Therefore, USAID has announced a merit and needs-based scholarship program that provides scholarships to students from financially disadvantaged households since 2004. The program will provide scholarship funding for two semesters to ease the financial difficulty of flood-affected students in thirty partner universities.

Here is all you need to know about the Undergraduate Scholarships for Flood Affected Students.

​ Eligibility

Student must be enrolled in 2nd,3rd, 4th,5th,6th or 7th semester in Fall 2023 in four/five years undergraduate degree program. All disciplines and subjects are open. Must belong to districts/sub-districts/UC Tehsils affected by the floods identified by the Government of Pakistan/PDMA/District Administration. Provide proof of flood damage such as household, livelihood, etc. Fake pictures downloaded from the internet will be rejected. Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by the Institutional Scholarship Award Committee of the University for consideration of financial assistance. 50% of scholarships are reserved for females.

​Scholarship Coverage

Tuition Fee for two semesters i.e. Fall 2023 and Spring 2024.

Stipend covering Boarding & Lodging Transportation other Academic Costs for two semesters.

How to Apply

Students are required to apply through HEC Online Application System.

Submit printout of application form along with supporting documents to the student financial aid offices of the university.

Incomplete form will not be accepted.

Note

Scholarship awards will be made strictly on merit whereas, HEC reserves the right to cancel the scholarship award if the information provided by the applicant is found dubious and incorrect at the time of physical verification.

Admissions secured on self-sustain/ self-support/ self-finance basis, or in evening programs with higher fee structures, two years bachelors, associate, or lateral degree programs are ineligible.

Student availing any other scholarship or continuous grant are ineligible.

Scholarship funding will only be for two semesters.

Deadline

The last date for the online application submission is 16th August 2023.

Click here to check eligible institutes and universities.