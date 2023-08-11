Karachi, Sindh and Balochistan to Face 16-Day Gas Shutdown

Millions of gas consumers across Balochistan and Sindh, including the metropolitan city of Karachi, are bracing themselves for a significant gas shortage due to the impending annual maintenance shutdown of the Kunnar Pasakhi Deep Gas Field, operated by the Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC).

Starting August 12 and stretching over 16 days, the shutdown is set to encompass a complete closure of gas production for eight days, alongside two partial shutdowns, each spanning four days.

The ramifications of this shutdown are poised to reverberate through the operations of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), a pivotal supplier of gas to the regions of Sindh, Balochistan, and Karachi.

Forecasts by SSGC reveal that the full shutdown will trigger a gas deficit of 107 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd), while both partial shutdowns will result in shortages of 50 MMcfd each.

Anticipated fallout from the dearth of gas supply includes an array of challenges, such as potential power blackouts, water scarcity, and disruptions across various industrial sectors.

In a bid to mitigate the forthcoming crisis, SSGC is earnestly urging gas consumers to judiciously conserve gas during the shutdown phase. Furthermore, the company is strategizing to provide alternative gas provisions to vital consumers, aiming to alleviate the impact of the impending shortage.