News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Bikers Can Get Petrol Without Helmets in Lahore Again

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 11, 2023 | 11:49 am

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Lahore High Court (LHC) has suspended the notification banning the sale of petrol to bikers without helmets.

Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh heard the petition of citizen Irfan Bashir. The court suspended the ban notification and issued a notice to the federal government and others, seeking their response.

ALSO READ

Justice Sheikh questioned the imposition of the ban by a mere notification. He remarked that doing so is a denial of fundamental rights and that the government should legislate this step before imposing it on the public.

The city administration imposed the “no helmet, no petrol” rule last month to encourage bikers to wear helmets and ensure their safety. The authorities told the media that the petrol stations will be covertly monitored and that stations that sell petrol to motorcyclists without helmets will face legal action.

The rule was first implemented during the previous government’s tenure to ensure the use of helmets. However, even then, bikers found a way around the ban by borrowing helmets from one another at the fuel station.

ALSO READ

The previous government also discontinued the ban due to massive retaliation from the public and petrol stations. As expected, history has repeated itself yet again.


lens

Srha Asghar Disappointed at Media for Seeking Ratings Out of Her Sexual Assault
Read more in lens

proproperty

PM Unveils Ambitious Olympic Village Project for Islamabad
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>