Pakistani Expat Wins Gold Coins Worth Nearly Rs. 4 Million in Dubai

By Salman Ahmed | Published Aug 11, 2023 | 11:28 am

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

A Pakistani expat has won gold coins worth AED 50,000 (Rs. 3.9 million) in Mahzooz lucky draw held in Dubai. At the same time, an Indian expat also secured a life-changing amount of AED 1 million.

According to the details, Pakistan’s Muhammad won these gold coins as part of Mahzooz’s recently launched 5-week-long Golden Summer Draws.

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, India’s Venkata, a resident of the UAE for the past 13 years, has been working as a porter to provide for his wife and four children. 

In an earlier Mahzooz draw, he had won AED 250. However, this week everything changed for him as he secured AED 1 million, a sum that promises to greatly impact his life.

ALSO READ

Speaking about his victory, Venkata stated that it is the first time he has won something as big as this, adding that his initial attempts did not earn him much, but continuous participation paid him off.

In addition to these two wins, the draw brought joy to many. Around 2,770 participants won a shared sum of AED 859,000 in the same draw. While the spotlight is on Venkata and Muhammad, numerous others have also found reason to rejoice.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Srha Asghar Disappointed at Media for Seeking Ratings Out of Her Sexual Assault
Read more in lens

proproperty

PM Unveils Ambitious Olympic Village Project for Islamabad
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>