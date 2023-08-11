Pakistani Expat Wins Gold Coins Worth Nearly Rs. 4 Million in Dubai

A Pakistani expat has won gold coins worth AED 50,000 (Rs. 3.9 million) in Mahzooz lucky draw held in Dubai. At the same time, an Indian expat also secured a life-changing amount of AED 1 million.

According to the details, Pakistan’s Muhammad won these gold coins as part of Mahzooz’s recently launched 5-week-long Golden Summer Draws.

Meanwhile, India’s Venkata, a resident of the UAE for the past 13 years, has been working as a porter to provide for his wife and four children.

In an earlier Mahzooz draw, he had won AED 250. However, this week everything changed for him as he secured AED 1 million, a sum that promises to greatly impact his life.

Speaking about his victory, Venkata stated that it is the first time he has won something as big as this, adding that his initial attempts did not earn him much, but continuous participation paid him off.

In addition to these two wins, the draw brought joy to many. Around 2,770 participants won a shared sum of AED 859,000 in the same draw. While the spotlight is on Venkata and Muhammad, numerous others have also found reason to rejoice.