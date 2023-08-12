Android Will Soon Let You Disable Full Screen Ads

Ads play a crucial role in generating revenue for service providers, websites, and applications. Some of them are easy to ignore, but full-screen ads that play non-skippable videos on your phone reside in a whole different category of annoying.

Fortunately, Android 14 is set to introduce a feature that lets you manually withdraw permission for apps to display full-screen notifications, aiming to address this issue.

Commencing with Android 14, the “USE_FULL_SCREEN_INTENT” permission utilized by apps to present full-screen notifications can be toggled on or off by users. This was discovered by XDA Developer’s former chief editor Mishaal Rahman.

In Android 14, you can manually revoke the USE_FULL_SCREEN_INTENT permission from apps so they can't send you full-screen notifications. Later this year, Google Play will auto revoke this permission from newly installed apps that don't provide calling or alarm functionality! pic.twitter.com/plCSZDz94f — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 9, 2023

By deactivating this permission, apps should have more trouble showing intrusive full-screen pop-ups. It’s important to note that while this permission isn’t the sole method apps employ to deliver full-screen ads, it’s one avenue that can be exploited by ad providers.

Off by Default

Alongside providing users the liberty to enable or disable this permission, Google has announced a change to its policy regarding the granting of this permission to apps downloaded from the Play Store. This change is scheduled to take effect later this year, with the exception of dialer apps and alarm clock apps, which will still receive this permission by default, since they need it for calls and alarms.

It’s important to note that the operating system won’t automatically revoke the permission for apps that were installed prior to updating to Android 14. Therefore, if you have any such apps that you believe should have this permission disabled, you will need to manually adjust the settings after you’ve updated your phone.

