Inflation Hits Asia Cup 2023 as PCB Announces Ticket Prices

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the ticket prices for the four matches of the Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Lahore and Multan.
Ticket pricing for matches at Gaddafi Stadium ranges from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 10,000, while pricing for a match in Multan ranges from Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 5.000.
The price for the Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram enclosure in Lahore for the group stage matches is Rs. 4,000, while for the super four match is set at Rs. 8,500.
The ticket price for the Wasim Akram Gallery in Lahore Stadium for the group stage matches is Rs. 7,000, while for the super four stage match, it is Rs. 10,000.
The price for the Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood enclosure in Lahore is Rs. 2000 for the group stage, while Rs. 6000 for the Super Fours stage encounter.
The price for the Rajas and Saeed Anwar enclosure at the Gaddafi Stadium is Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 2,500 for the group and Super four-stage games, respectivley.
The price for the Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan enclosure in Multan is Rs. 5,000, while the price for the Javed Maindad and Zaheer Abbas enclosure is Rs. 2500.
Gaddafi Stadium
|Enclosure
|Category
|Bang Vs Afg
|SL vs Afg
|A1 vs B2
|Waqar Younis
|Hospitality
|4,000
|4,000
|8,500
|Wasim Akram
|Hospitality
|4,000
|4,000
|8,500
|Wasim Akram
|Hospitality
|7,000
|7,000
|10,000
|Imran Khan
|VIP
|2,000
|2,000
|6,000
|Fazal Mahmood
|VIP
|2,000
|2,000
|6,000
|Rajas
|Premium
|1,500
|1,500
|2,500
|Saeed Anwar
|Premium
|1,500
|1,500
|2,500
Multan Stadium
|Enclosure
|Category
|Pak vs Nep
|Fazal Mahmood
|VIP
|5,000
|Imran Khan
|VIP
|5,000
|Javed Miandad
|Premium
|2,500
|Zaheer Abbas
|Premium
|2,500