Inflation Hits Asia Cup 2023 as PCB Announces Ticket Prices

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the ticket prices for the four matches of the Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Lahore and Multan.

Ticket pricing for matches at Gaddafi Stadium ranges from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 10,000, while pricing for a match in Multan ranges from Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 5.000.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Team Management for Asia Cup 2023 Unveiled

The price for the Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram enclosure in Lahore for the group stage matches is Rs. 4,000, while for the super four match is set at Rs. 8,500.

The ticket price for the Wasim Akram Gallery in Lahore Stadium for the group stage matches is Rs. 7,000, while for the super four stage match, it is Rs. 10,000.

The price for the Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood enclosure in Lahore is Rs. 2000 for the group stage, while Rs. 6000 for the Super Fours stage encounter.

ALSO READ Here is the Star-Studded Commentary Panel for Asia Cup 2023

The price for the Rajas and Saeed Anwar enclosure at the Gaddafi Stadium is Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 2,500 for the group and Super four-stage games, respectivley.

The price for the Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan enclosure in Multan is Rs. 5,000, while the price for the Javed Maindad and Zaheer Abbas enclosure is Rs. 2500.

Gaddafi Stadium

Enclosure Category Bang Vs Afg SL vs Afg A1 vs B2 Waqar Younis Hospitality 4,000 4,000 8,500 Wasim Akram Hospitality 4,000 4,000 8,500 Wasim Akram Hospitality 7,000 7,000 10,000 Imran Khan VIP 2,000 2,000 6,000 Fazal Mahmood VIP 2,000 2,000 6,000 Rajas Premium 1,500 1,500 2,500 Saeed Anwar Premium 1,500 1,500 2,500

Multan Stadium