Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Inflation Hits Asia Cup 2023 as PCB Announces Ticket Prices

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 12, 2023 | 4:50 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the ticket prices for the four matches of the Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Lahore and Multan.

Ticket pricing for matches at Gaddafi Stadium ranges from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 10,000, while pricing for a match in Multan ranges from Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 5.000.

ALSO READ

The price for the Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram enclosure in Lahore for the group stage matches is Rs. 4,000, while for the super four match is set at Rs. 8,500.

The ticket price for the Wasim Akram Gallery in Lahore Stadium for the group stage matches is Rs. 7,000, while for the super four stage match, it is Rs. 10,000.

The price for the Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood enclosure in Lahore is Rs. 2000 for the group stage, while Rs. 6000 for the Super Fours stage encounter.

ALSO READ

The price for the Rajas and Saeed Anwar enclosure at the Gaddafi Stadium is Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 2,500 for the group and Super four-stage games, respectivley.

The price for the Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan enclosure in Multan is Rs. 5,000, while the price for the Javed Maindad and Zaheer Abbas enclosure is Rs. 2500.

Gaddafi Stadium

Enclosure  Category Bang Vs Afg SL vs Afg A1 vs B2
Waqar Younis Hospitality 4,000 4,000 8,500
Wasim Akram Hospitality 4,000 4,000 8,500
Wasim Akram Hospitality 7,000 7,000 10,000
Imran Khan VIP 2,000 2,000 6,000
Fazal Mahmood VIP 2,000 2,000 6,000
Rajas Premium 1,500 1,500 2,500
Saeed Anwar Premium 1,500 1,500 2,500

Multan Stadium 

Enclosure  Category Pak vs Nep
Fazal Mahmood VIP 5,000
Imran Khan VIP 5,000
Javed Miandad Premium 2,500
Zaheer Abbas Premium 2,500

Imad Ali Jan

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>