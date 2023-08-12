Sony PS5 Slim is Already Appearing in Leaked Videos

There have been many rumors regarding Sony’s development of a revised version of the PlayStation 5, often dubbed the PS5 Slim, which is said to feature a detachable disc drive.

Recently, new images and a video have surfaced showcasing a purported PS5 model that exhibits a more slender profile and modestly reduced height, suggesting the inclusion of a removable disc drive.

The initial leaked image of the alleged PS5 Slim emerged on a Chinese forum earlier today. Subsequently, a leaked video has emerged from Better Way Electronics, an Australian PlayStation repair specialist, providing a more comprehensive view of this rumored iteration.

The video spotlights the plastic casing of a potential upcoming PS5 variant. The casing exhibits a raised area to accommodate the disc drive, a central curvature housing smaller ventilation openings, two apertures flanking either side of the casing, and dual USB-C ports on the front, in contrast to the singular USB-C and USB-A ports found on the current PS5 models.

Insider Gaming’s report from the previous year indicated that Sony was making preparations for a PS5 variant featuring a removable disc drive, with a projected release date of September 2023.

According to speculations, this forthcoming PS5 model might be offered individually, without the disc drive, or as part of a package, potentially making the slimmer version the default PS5 option. This would grant users the option to add a disc drive at a later time.

Presently, consumers can opt for either the $399 PS5 Digital Edition or the $499 PS5 featuring a disc drive.

Microsoft has also taken notice of these rumors, suggesting that a PS5 Slim model might indeed be introduced later this year. This reference to the speculations was included in documents submitted during the FTC v. Microsoft hearing held last month. Microsoft’s interpretation suggests that the anticipated price for the PS5 Slim could be $399.99, aligning with the cost of the PS5 Digital Edition.

If the initial rumors remain accurate, then we are left with just a few weeks before we get to hear official news on the PS5 Slim.

Via: The Verge