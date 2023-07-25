Sony’s Newest Earbuds Feature Better Noise Cancelling Than Ever

As anticipated, Sony has just unveiled its latest WF-1000XM5 ANC earbuds. These should not be mistaken for the existing WH-1000XM5, which are over-the-ear headphones.

These new earbuds represent what Sony claims to be its most significant advancement in noise cancellation technology to date. Each earbud is equipped with three microphones, including dual feedback microphones, resulting in improved cancellation of low-frequency noise, according to the company.

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds are 25% smaller and 20% lighter than their predecessor, the WF-1000XM4, and are specially designed for comfort, with a form modeled after the contours of the human ear. Sony assures a secure and snug fit due to its ergonomic design, with four sizes of foam tips provided.

The earbuds are powered by Sony’s newly designed Integrated Processor V2, which maximizes the capabilities of the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN2e. This combination of chips manages the multiple microphones in each ear, offering what Sony describes as unparalleled noise cancellation that adjusts to your environment.

The new Dynamic Driver X enhances the reproduction of lower frequencies, an improvement from the WF-1000XM4, and allows for a broader frequency reproduction and clearer vocals. The earbuds also feature distinctive “Noise Isolation Earbud Tips” made of a special polyurethane foam material, adept at reducing high-frequency noise.

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds are equipped with High-Resolution Audio Wireless support through the LDAC codec, and DSEE Extreme, which can upscale compressed music in real time. They also feature 360 Reality Audio with head tracking capabilities. Notably, these earbuds enhance AR games like Niantic’s Ingress with immersive sound, leveraging new sensors and spatial sound technology.

Sony also pledges superior call quality on these earbuds, made possible by an AI-based noise reduction algorithm utilizing Deep Neural Network (DNN) processing and bone conduction sensors. This ensures that your voice remains distinctly clear and natural, even in noisy surroundings, complemented by a wind noise reduction structure.

These earbuds support audio notifications and are compatible with music services like Spotify, Endel, and Apple Music, enabling easy access to your preferred music and soothing soundscapes. An auto-play feature activates as soon as you put your earbuds in. They also retain features from the previous model, like Adaptive Sound Control and Speak-to-chat, while offering the capability to connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time.

Sony claims that the WF-1000XM5 earbuds offer 8 hours of battery life, with a rapid 3-minute charge providing an hour of playtime. These earbuds also support wireless charging and come with an IPX4 splash resistance rating.

They will be available for purchase in black and silver beginning in August, priced at $299.

Via: gsmarena