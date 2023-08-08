TikTok Now Lets You Watch Entire TV Show Episodes

American streaming service Peacock is trying something new to boost its show’s visibility by sharing complete episodes on the widely used short-form video platform, TikTok.

In a pioneering move for the company, the initial episode of “Killing It” Season 2 will be accessible for free viewing on TikTok, as unveiled by NBCUniversal, its parent company.

Commencing today, TikTok users will be able to find and watch the pilot episode of Killing It on Peacock’s official TikTok account. The episode has been divided into five distinct segments, each spanning between three to eight minutes in duration.

This decision certainly raises eyebrows, especially in the midst of the ongoing SAG/WGA strike, which has significantly disrupted the production of numerous TV series and films.

It appears that Peacock is banking on its novel TikTok strategy to attract fresh audiences to their shows, as traditional promotional avenues for stars have been curtailed due to the situation, leaving them with limited options such as social media posts. Moreover, there’s a growing trend among TikTok users to share complete movies and television episodes.

In a parallel move to its competitor Paramount+, the first trio of episodes from “Killing It” is also now accessible on YouTube. Peacock seems to be following a similar path, as they recently released the second episode of Pete Davidson’s “Bupkis” on YouTube a month after its initial debut on their streaming platform in May.