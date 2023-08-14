Pakistanis Angry After Burj Khalifa Doesn’t Light Up With Pakistan Flag on 14 August

Pakistanis around the world have expressed their disappointment and frustration after the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai did not light up in the colors of the Pakistan flag on the country’s 76th Independence Day.

Every year, as part of the celebrations marking Pakistan’s Independence Day, Burj Khalifa illuminates with the vibrant green and white of the Pakistani flag.

However, this year’s absence of the Pakistan flag’s colors on the Burj Khalifa has left many Pakistanis feeling disheartened. Social media platforms quickly buzzed with disappointment and frustration, with users sharing photos of previous years when the Burj Khalifa was beautifully lit up in green and white.

Many expats gathered around the iconic building in anticipation of it lighting up with the green and white colors only to be disappointed. They chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans even though the landmark didn’t celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Twitter, Instagram, and other social media platforms were flooded with posts expressing anger and sadness over the omission. Some users pointed out the importance of the gesture, not only as a symbolic representation of solidarity but also as a source of pride for the Pakistani diaspora.

Despite the disappointment, many Pakistanis also expressed hope that the incident would serve as a reminder of the significance of these gestures of solidarity and unity. The incident sparked discussions about the importance of recognizing and honoring national milestones, even beyond borders.