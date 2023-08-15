Lahore Launches Crackdown Against Illegal Constructions and Encroachments

Crackdown against illegal constructions and encroachments in Lahore has been launched in line with directives from Minister for Information and Local Government, Amir Mir.

Over 51 under-construction commercial and residential buildings have been sealed due to non-compliance with approved maps. Furthermore, scrutiny is underway for potential demolition of structures built without proper approval.

Secretary of Local Government, Dr. Arshad Ahmad, in line with the Minister’s instructions, has initiated actions against building inspectors involved in facilitating illegal constructions.

Legal action has been taken against individuals engaged in unauthorized construction activities, with FIRs (First Information Reports) being filed against them.

Under the orders of the Local Government Minister, excavation of basements beneath shops on McLeod Road in Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone has been halted. This decision was made to prevent the risk of adjacent buildings collapsing due to unauthorized work being carried out without proper authorization.

The Local Government Department has also registered FIRs against shop owners involved in this matter. Public complaints prompted the spotlight on basement encroachments, which were subsequently addressed by the provincial minister.

The response not only included the removal of encroachments but also the restoration of excavated soil back into the basements.

Simultaneously, construction on a commercial project without necessary approvals in the Anarkali Bazaar area has been suspended. Following the cessation of construction activities and the sealing of the site, formal FIRs have been lodged against the proprietors of the project.