TPL Trakker Limited Appoints Rao Salman As CEO

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 15, 2023 | 3:51 pm

TPL Trakker Limited (PSX: TPLT) has appointed Rao Salman as Chief Executive Officer, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

“We have to inform you that Mr. Muhammad Harris Jamali, Chief Executive Officer has/have ceased to be the Chief Executive Officer of the company w.e.f. 2023-08-15 and Mr. Rao Salman has/have been appointed as Chief Executive Officer,” the filing stated.

TPL Vehicle Tracking (Private) Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on December 27, 2016. Its name was changed to TPL Trakker (Private) Limited next year. The Company is a subsidiary of TPL Corp Limited and TPL Holdings (Private) Limited is the ultimate parent company.

The principal activities of the company include the installation and sale of tracking devices, vehicle tracking, and fleet management services.

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 7.84, up 0.38 percent or Rs. 0.03 with a turnover of 10,500 shares on Tuesday.

