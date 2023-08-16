Dubai Launches New Scholarship Offering Up to AED 20,000 Award

Dubai, under its Summer Surprises initiative, has launched Modesh Scholarship offering eligible students a chance to elevate their education journey.

The Modesh Scholarship is open to students at all levels of education, from school to university. It will support 15 lucky students from across the city with the chance to win up to AED 20,000 each.

This financial assistance will allow the winners to enroll in their dream school, institute, academy, or even an online course.

How to Participate

To participate in this exciting offer, simply follow these steps to have a chance of winning this scholarship:

Spend AED 200 or more at Nakheel malls from 17 to 31 August.

Keep your receipts.

Go to the customer service desk.

Get raffle tickets.

These tickets could win you an amazing scholarship.

Where Can You Participate

These are the participating malls giving you a chance to win AED 20,00:

Ibn Battuta Mall.

Circle Mall.

Pavilions in International City, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Al Furjan West, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, and Jumeirah Park East.

Dubai Summer Surprises

Dubai Summer Surprises offers a lot more than just the Modesh Scholarship. It’s packed with surprises, retail deals, diverse culinary experiences, and endless entertainment. This event runs until 3 September, so you have plenty of time to enjoy everything it has to offer.

More Details

To get the latest information, stay connected with @CelebrateDubai and @StyledByDubai through social media platforms. You can also visit www.mydss.ae for updates.

Via Khaleej Times