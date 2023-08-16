Pakistan’s First Astronaut to Fly National Flag in Space Soon

By Asma Sajid | Published Aug 16, 2023 | 12:49 pm

Namira Salim is gearing up to make history as she prepares to fly the national flag in space later this year. She will be the first Pakistani astronaut on board Richard Branson’s pioneering space venture, Virgin Galactic.

Salim’s space ambitions began in 2008 when she made history by presenting the first national flag sent to space to former Prime Minister (PM) Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani. This momentous occasion took place during the EU-Pakistan Summit in Brussels in June 2010.

As Namira Salim prepares to venture into space aboard Virgin Galactic’s spacecraft, her journey symbolizes Pakistan’s growing presence in space exploration, marking a significant achievement for the nation.

Virgin Galactic is a spaceflight company within the Virgin Group that aims to provide suborbital spaceflights to space tourists. It is developing commercial spacecraft that is air-launched from a carrier airplane. Virgin Galactic’s purpose is to connect people to the love, wonder, and awe of space travel.

Feature image via Dawn.

>