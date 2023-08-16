FBR Issues Powers of New Collectorates

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has empowered the Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Appraisement), Taftan to deal with all matters of customs including export, imports, and temporary imports in the Civil Division of Rakhshan of Balochistan.

The FBR issued the powers and jurisdiction of the newly created Model Customs Collectorates on Wednesday.

The notification revealed that Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Appraisement), Quetta would have the powers to deal with the matters of Customs including export, imports, and temporary imports of all sorts (excluding anti-smuggling operations and transit trade) in the province of Balochistan (excluding Civil Quetta Divisions of Makran, Rakhshan and Civil Districts of Lasbella and Awaran).

The Chief Collector of Customs Balochistan, Custom House, Quetta would have the power and jurisdiction to administer four collectorates i.e. Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Quetta; Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Quetta; Collectorate of Customs Appraisement Taftan, and Collectorate of Customs Gwadar.

Chief Collector of Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Custom House, Peshawar would supervise the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Peshawar; Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Kohat; Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Peshawar and Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, D.I. Khan.

Chief Collector of Customs Enforcement (South), Custom House, Karachi will deal with the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Custom House, Karachi; Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (Ports) Custom House, Karachi; Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Khuzdar and Collectorate of Customs, Hyderabad.

Chief Collector of Customs Exports, Custom House, Karachi would have the authority to supervise the Collectorate of Customs (Exports), Custom House, Karachi; Collectorate of Customs (Exports), Port Qasim, Karachi; and Collectorate of Customs, Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, the notification added.