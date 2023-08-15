Xiaomi Pad 6 Max Launched Taking on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and iPad Pro

Following the extensive introduction of Xiaomi’s most recent folding phone, CEO Lei Jun transitioned to unveil the company’s most expansive tablet to date – the Pad 6 Max – along with the latest iteration of the highly advanced Xiaomi smart band.

The Pad 6 Max comes as a rival to the biggest and most capable tablets on the market such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and Apple’s new iPad Pros. It is a massive 14-inch tablet, towering over the Pad 6 Pro, which has an 11″ screen. Xiaomi’s MIUI for Pad UI can juggle up to 4 apps at the same time.

This premium 10-bit display offers an impressive resolution of 2,880 x 1,800px, complemented by HDR10 and Dolby Vision compatibility, and a luminance of 600 nits. To ensure durability, Gorilla Glass 5 provides a protective layer. It supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and the tablet has eight speakers in total for your gaming and entertainment needs.

For optimal usage, Xiaomi recommends a case with a built-in kickstand, such as the official keyboard case. This accessory offers a full-size keyboard and a generously proportioned trackpad. Notably, the keyboard is detachable, granting you the freedom to place the tablet on its kickstand while typing from a more comfortable distance.

The giant tablet is driven by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, mirroring the configuration found in the Pro model. While the initial setup offers an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage foundation, the tablet’s capacities can be expanded to an impressive 16 GB of RAM and a remarkable 1 TB of storage.

Positioned at the center of the tablet’s screen, a 20MP front-facing camera resides in a punch-hole cutout. An accompanying LED indicator serves as a visual cue when the camera is in action. On the tablet’s rear, a 50MP camera is at your disposal for capturing images from behind.

Powering the tablet is a formidable 10,000 mAh battery, capable of sustaining two full days of standard usage. It has support for 67W wired charging which only needs 30 minutes to reach 50% charge and only 68 minutes to achieve a full 100% charge.

Additionally, the Pad 6 Max can function as a power bank for your smaller electronic devices, featuring 33W reverse charging capabilities. For those who use the tablet intermittently, its hibernation mode safeguards the battery charge for over 40 days.

The tablet will be available in Black and Silver color options for a starting price of $523 in China though there is no word on a global launch, just like the Mix Fold 3.

Via: Gsmarena