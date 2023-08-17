Lenovo is Also Making a Steam Deck Rival, Here is What It Looks Like

Competition in the handheld gaming arena for Valve’s Steam Deck might be intensifying. Just last month, Windows Central revealed that Lenovo is in the process of developing its own handheld gaming PC, named the Legion Go, powered by Windows.

Now a newer report from Windows Report shared on Wednesday shows what Legion Go is going to look like it.

Based on these images, Lenovo’s interpretation of a handheld gaming PC bears striking resemblance to devices like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, while also sharing notable similarities with the Nintendo Switch.

ALSO READ Lenovo Legion Y9000X Gaming Laptop Launched with Nvidia RTX 4070 and 165Hz Screen

As indicated by Windows Report, the Legion Go showcases an eight-inch display. The images depict two controllers akin to Joy-Cons, which are detachable. Additionally, the device appears to boast a wide kickstand reminiscent of the Switch OLED’s design, which can be extended for tabletop gaming experiences.

The controllers of the Legion Go exhibit a combination of the Nintendo Switch’s flat, detachable Joy-Cons and the Steam Deck’s contoured, integrated grips. A noticeable distinction is that the right controller seems to feature a solitary touchpad. In contrast, the Steam Deck incorporates touchpads on both sides.

Additionally, the backside of this right controller seems to incorporate a wheel. With the controllers being removable, the display most likely has touchscreen support.

Lenovo is clearly unafraid of making its handheld gaming PC notably thick. This is a departure from Asus’ approach with the ROG Ally, which prioritized slimness and resulted in relatively modest battery life. The industry seems to be leaning towards sturdier batteries, as evidenced by upcoming devices like the Ayaneo Kun.

According to Windows Report, the Legion Go is anticipated to operate on Windows 11, implying compatibility with a broad range of Windows games that align with the device’s specifications.

A previous report indicated that the device would be equipped with AMD Phoenix processors, a choice shared by devices like the ROG Ally and several other contemporary and forthcoming Windows handhelds.

Lenovo has not provided an immediate comment on the matter.

Via: The Verge