CDA Declares Hundreds of Buildings in Islamabad as Illegal

CDA Department of Building Control, South, has declared 597 buildings and construction projects in the federal capital as illegal and guilty of violating the building control laws. In this regard, the Director of Enforcement was formally called upon for action through a letter.
According to the documents available with ProPakistani, these buildings have been identified after geo-tagging. The federal government has directed relevant authorities to inform people about the illegality of these buildings and also upload them on Google Earth, Google Maps, and the ICTK website.
The documents have named the buildings which have been declared illegal. The list includes the following buildings:
- Royal Event Marquee
- Rana Plaza
- Siraj Plaza
- Sanobar Hills
- Imran Plaza
- Centwin Hills
- Chaman Zar Hills
- Waqar Plaza
- Janjua Plaza
- Deen Palace Marquee
- VIP Apartments
- Bismillah Super Store
- Shafiq Plaza
- Hameed Plaza
- Naseem Marquee One and Two
- Malik Plaza
- Creative Mind College
- Aftab School
- Muslim School
Additionally, hundreds of buildings were declared illegal around Pind Bhagwal, Lehtarar Road, Tamir, Chattha Bakhtawar, and other areas. Most of them have been built on government land.