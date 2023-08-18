CDA Declares Hundreds of Buildings in Islamabad as Illegal

CDA Department of Building Control, South, has declared 597 buildings and construction projects in the federal capital as illegal and guilty of violating the building control laws. In this regard, the Director of Enforcement was formally called upon for action through a letter.

According to the documents available with ProPakistani, these buildings have been identified after geo-tagging. The federal government has directed relevant authorities to inform people about the illegality of these buildings and also upload them on Google Earth, Google Maps, and the ICTK website.

The documents have named the buildings which have been declared illegal. The list includes the following buildings:

Royal Event Marquee

Rana Plaza

Siraj Plaza

Sanobar Hills

Imran Plaza

Centwin Hills

Chaman Zar Hills

Waqar Plaza

Janjua Plaza

Deen Palace Marquee

VIP Apartments

Bismillah Super Store

Shafiq Plaza

Hameed Plaza

Naseem Marquee One and Two

Malik Plaza

Creative Mind College

Aftab School

Muslim School

Additionally, hundreds of buildings were declared illegal around Pind Bhagwal, Lehtarar Road, Tamir, Chattha Bakhtawar, and other areas. Most of them have been built on government land.