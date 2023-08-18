LDA Demolishes Illegal Buildings and Encroachments in Different Areas of Lahore

In a bid to uphold urban planning standards and combat unauthorized construction and illegal commercialization, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has escalated its efforts across vital areas of the city.

Under the leadership of Commissioner and LDA Director General (DG), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, a targeted operation has been launched, focusing on key zones including Ferozepur Road, controlled areas, Avenue One, and Jubilee Town.

ALSO READ Over 1100 Accidents Reported Across Punjab in a Day

LDA staff, guided by Additional DG Housing retired Capt Shahmeer Iqbal and Director Town Planning VII, Syed Ali Abbas, carried out a series of significant actions to rectify infractions against development guidelines. Structures with unauthorized alterations and encroachments were promptly demolished and sealed.

The crackdown extended to Kacha Jail Road, where encroachment issues were addressed through the demolition of a shutter. Similar decisive actions were taken near the Kacha Jail Road Flyover, including the removal of ongoing illegal constructions, such as an unauthorized basement.

Illegal commercial establishments near Hammonat Factory on Ferozepur Road were not spared, as their shutters were forcibly taken down.

ALSO READ Residential Plots for Sale in Gulberg Greens Islamabad

Furthermore, unapproved constructions near the Pak Arab Society on Ferozepur Road were razed. The LDA’s Town Planning Zone V teams also participated in the operation, sealing over two dozen properties in Avenue One and Jubilee Town to eliminate unauthorized commercial structures.

Director Avenue-1 Rehan Athar and Director Town Planning Azher Ali were on site, ensuring the operation’s smooth execution.

While notices were issued multiple times to affected properties prior to the operation, the LDA remains steadfast in its mission to continue the crackdown against unauthorized commercial activities and constructions across the city.