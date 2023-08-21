Interim Govt Decides to Go Ahead with Provincialization of DISCOs

In a major development, the caretaker government has decided to hand over electric power distribution companies (DISCOs) to the provinces.

According to officials of the Power Division, the decision has been taken to cut transmission and distribution (T&T) losses and theft of electricity.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. Under the plan, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) and Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Lahore Electric Power Company (LESCO), and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) would be handed over to the Punjab government.

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) would be handed over to Sindh. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be given Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) while Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) will be handed over to Balochistan.

It was also decided to abolish the uniform tariff of electricity. It is pertinent to mention here that during the current fiscal year, the government has set aside a subsidy of Rs. 310 billion for uniform tariff.