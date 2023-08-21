Interim Govt Decides to Go Ahead with Provincialization of DISCOs

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 21, 2023 | 5:11 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

In a major development, the caretaker government has decided to hand over electric power distribution companies (DISCOs) to the provinces.

According to officials of the Power Division, the decision has been taken to cut transmission and distribution (T&T) losses and theft of electricity.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. Under the plan, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) and Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Lahore Electric Power Company (LESCO), and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) would be handed over to the Punjab government.

ALSO READ

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) would be handed over to Sindh. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be given Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) while Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) will be handed over to Balochistan.

It was also decided to abolish the uniform tariff of electricity. It is pertinent to mention here that during the current fiscal year, the government has set aside a subsidy of Rs. 310 billion for uniform tariff.

ProPK Staff

lens

Mathira Supports Feroze Khan’s Viral Kissing Picture With Son
Read more in lens

proproperty

New Cantonment Act to Empower Boards with Extended Jurisdiction and Administrative Authority
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>