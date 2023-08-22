Startling revelations have come to light as officials from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have allegedly prepared fraudulent beneficiary lists in Sector C-13.

The shocking discovery points to a web of irregularities, with 647 unlawfully constructed properties being distributed to beneficiaries in a scheme that has left the public in dismay.

ALSO READ Good News for Young Girls: PCB Announces Trials Throughout Pakistan

The CDA’s purported attempt to incorporate individuals associated with criminal syndicates into the ranks of those genuinely affected by development projects has reportedly met with failure. The diligent efforts of CDA employees to manipulate the lists were thwarted, raising concerns about transparency and accountability within the organization.

In an attempt to address the issue, Deputy Commissioner of CDA, Sardar Mohammad Asif, has taken a step forward by finalizing awards for the legitimately affected individuals in Sector C-13. However, the credibility of the process remains in question as out of the total list of 2800 affected individuals, a staggering 2470 names have been flagged as bogus.

It has been revealed that Deputy Commissioner Sardar Mohammad Asif granted approval to 330 names among the beneficiaries, further casting doubt on the legitimacy of the selection process. Moreover, out of 759 identified properties, 647 were deemed to be counterfeit by Deputy Commissioner CDA, suggesting a disturbing pattern of malpractice.

CDA employees in Sector C-13 had painstakingly prepared a list of the 2800 affected individuals, but it is now evident that their efforts were marred by the inclusion of illegitimate names. The revelation that 759 properties were fraudulently included on the list by CDA employees adds another layer to the scandal, raising concerns about the organization’s internal checks and balances.

ALSO READ Chairlift With 6 School Children Malfunctions in Battagram

In response to these startling revelations, a joint investigative team comprising officials from the Deputy Commissioner’s office and the Islamabad Administration has been constituted to delve into the matter. The aim of the investigation is to uncover the full extent of the deception and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

The revelations have also exposed an alarming trend of exploiting the affected individuals. It is alleged that CDA employees facilitated the construction of properties for personal gains by illegally capturing properties from legitimate beneficiaries. Sources claim that 2470 names were surreptitiously inserted into the list to enable financial exploitation of those genuinely affected.

Sources indicate that CDA had taken over Sector C-13, with authorities deciding to provide compensation to the actual affected individuals. This has raised questions about the integrity of the compensation process, considering the extensive manipulation that has been unveiled.