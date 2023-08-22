Complete Class 9 Results of All BISEs of Punjab

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have announced the results of the annual exams for class 9.

Although the results can be viewed on the respective websites of all BISEs, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha, students are having trouble accessing their results.

Therefore, ProPakistani has decided to upload the result gazettes of all BISEs to facilitate the students.

Here are the gazettes that have been uploaded by the respective BISE so far. The remaining gazettes will be added as the respective BISE uploads them on its website.

BISE Rawalpindi

Loading...

BISE Lahore

Loading...

BISE Multan

Loading...

BISE Bahawalpur

Loading...

BISE Sargodha