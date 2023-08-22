How to Watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming

Pakistan will commence the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan today at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

The series will function as preparation for both teams ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, as well as the ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year.

The series also presents an opportunity for Pakistan, currently holding the second spot in the ODI rankings, to claim the top position if they manage to sweep the series 3-0.

The Green Shirts recently participated in a five-match ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year, which the Babar Azam-led side won with a 4-1 margin.

Both neighboring countries have competed in four ODIs so far, with Pakistan emerging victorious in all four matches. The most recent match took place during Cricket World Cup 2019.

Match Timings

The high-octane encounter between neighbors will take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium with the game starting at 2:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan 22 August 2023 2:30 PM Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium

Live Stream

Pakistan vs. Afghanistan live streaming will be available for cricket fans in Pakistan at PTV Sports and ASports as well as Tapmad.

