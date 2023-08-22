New Update for Android 12 and Above Phones Makes Apps Amazingly Fast

Google has rolled out a new Android Runtime (ART) update that boosts app launch speeds by up to 30% on some phones. The update is rolling out to all Android 12 and above phones.

What is Android Runtime (ART)?

ART is responsible for running all the apps on your device’s OS. It serves as the driving force behind the Android operating system (OS), delivering the essential runtime and core APIs on which apps and numerous OS services depend. Java and Kotlin languages are both compiled into bytecode executed by ART.

New updates to ART typically mean quicker app launch, execution speed, enhanced memory utilization, more effective bytecode compilation, and vital security enhancements. The recent ART 13 update introduces an array of runtime and compiler optimizations, leading to noteworthy enhancements in app startup times.

These new updates to ART are tested by:

Compiling over 18 million APKs and running app compatibility tests, and startup, performance, and memory benchmarks on a variety of Android devices that replicate the diversity of our ecosystem as closely as possible.

Updates for Developers

Google also highlights enhancements for developers in each update, such as advancements in OpenJDK and compiler optimizations that offer advantages for both Java and Kotlin. ART 13, in particular, has facilitated the swiftest adoption ever of a new OpenJDK release (OpenJDK 11) on Android devices.

The new ART 13 update will roll out to Android 12 and above phones through the Google Play system. It will reach Android Go phones “soon”. Even ART 14 is ready to be unveiled “in the coming months”.

Via: 9to5Google