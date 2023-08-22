YouTube is Making it Harder to Skip Ads

YouTube videos already show a lot more ads than they used to and it might become even harder to skip them soon. The video-sharing platform has confirmed that it’s testing a “redesigned” ad skip button, which will be even smaller.

What’s worse is that this new button will not only be smaller, but it will also be harder to spot. YouTube says it will have a smaller text and will be more transparent on top of that. Additionally, the button will be curved to give it a more modern look and there will be no capital letters in the word “Ads”.

This is what the new button will look like. Notice how it’s a lot harder to spot.

Here is what YouTube says about its new button:

We’re testing an update to the design of the ‘Skip Ads’ button across all platforms. Our goal is to provide a more consistent user experience in line with the updated look and feel on YouTube we announced last year.

This new and “improved” button design will allow YouTube to boost its ad view rates, reach, and conversions, and ultimately, it will increase the overall ad revenue generated by Google. This is because users will be less likely to skip ads if the button doesn’t catch their attention.

Google Ads expert Thomas Eccel says so as well:

Spotted this really small ‘Skip ads’ button, seems like Google is testing this new button. It has a new format and is way smaller than the normal ‘skip’ box. If this gets rolled out, it will affect the view rate and the spend of the campaigns.

However, there is still some hope as the feature is only being tested for now and may never roll out to the public. Speaking of which, it is also unclear when it will be available for everyone on YouTube.

