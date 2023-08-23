Here Are Complete Gazettes of FBISE Intermediate Annual Exams Results

Published Aug 23, 2023

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the results of the intermediate part-I and part-II exams today.

Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, awarded the DMCs to top-performing students in an official ceremony held at FBISE’s headquarters in Islamabad.

Although the results have been declared, some students are unable to view their results because the board’s website is taking ages to load due to overwhelming traffic.

However, they can view their results directly from the official gazettes which are attached below.

HSSC-I

HSSC-II

Yashma Gill Prays for Safe Return of the Battagram Chairlift Passengers
Mohlanwal Housing Scheme Records Go Online
>