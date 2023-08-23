Here Are Complete Gazettes of FBISE Intermediate Annual Exams Results

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the results of the intermediate part-I and part-II exams today.

Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, awarded the DMCs to top-performing students in an official ceremony held at FBISE’s headquarters in Islamabad.

