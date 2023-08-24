CDA Declares 185 Housing Societies Illegal

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has declared 185 housing societies and residential projects illegal in Islamabad. The CDA has updated the list of illegal housing societies on its website.

According to the latest list, CDA has declared 24 residential projects and housing societies illegal in Zone I, 7 housing societies in Zone II, and 15 housing societies in Zone III have also been declared illegal.

According to CDA’s new list, 110 housing societies in Zone IV are illegal. CDA has also declared 29 residential projects illegal in Zone V.

In the updated list, the CDA has also identified illegal land subvention in 6 sectors of E-14, D-14, D-15, D-16, E-16, and F-15.

According to CDA, housing schemes namely Muhafiz Gardens, Rawat Enclave, Faisal Town, Grace Land Housing, and Air Line Avenue are being marketed as located in Islamabad, whereas neither the subject schemes fall in Islamabad nor any approval/NOC has been obtained from CDA for launching and marketing of the schemes.

CDA has warned the general public to refrain from making any booking, or purchase of plots in these or any other un-authorized and illegal housing schemes. CDA has asked the citizens to consult it and get knowledge about the legal status of housing schemes before making any investment.

The marketing or advertisement of Housing Projects without NOC from the CDA is illegal and unauthorized. The advertisers or marketing agencies are restrained from misleading advertising or marketing of illegal housing schemes. CDA has also directed the sponsors to refrain from marketing and development of Housing Schemes without NOC from CDA.