Pakistan, Turkmenistan Agree to Speed up TAPI Gas Pipeline Project

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 24, 2023 | 8:53 pm

Pakistan and Turkmenistan Thursday agreed to speed up the TAPI gas pipeline project.

The development came during a meeting between Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov and Interim Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali.

The minister underscored the importance of gas for the economy of Pakistan. “With the increasing energy demand of the country, such projects need an aggressive approach,” remarked the minister.

He further reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the TAPI project. In this context, the host government agreement (HGA) is expected to be concluded, with mutual consensus, in October. Moreover, frequent meetings of the working group on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) electricity project will be held to expedite the project, he added.

The minister highlighted that Turkmenistan and Pakistan both consider each other strategic partners. TAPI project will not only help meet the rapidly increasing energy demand of the country but offer great opportunity for regional connectivity and allied economic growth, he added.

