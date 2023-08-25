5 Times Shadab Khan Saved Pakistan With His All-Round Skills in ODI Cricket

Revered as Pakistan’s preeminent all-rounder, Shadab Khan is a proper match-winner. His aptitude for thriving under pressure and delivering pivotal performances has solidified his stature as the fulcrum behind Pakistan’s triumphs in recent years. Demonstrating extraordinary skills with both bat and ball, Shadab’s impact is unequivocal, as evidenced by his remarkable batting average of 50 in ODI victories for Pakistan.

Yet, Shadab’s significance surpasses statistical prowess. He emerges as a utility player, one who thrives amidst adversity, raising the bar when the odds are bleak. His propensity for turning the tide during challenging junctures underscores his role as a match-winner.

Notably, his influence reverberates beyond the crease because he is a dynamic fielder as well.

ALSO READ Pakistan Shaheens Squad Announced for Asian Games 2023

Here’s a look at the five ODI matches in which Shadab Khan exhibited his all-round excellence to guide Pakistan home:

1. Outclassing West Indies in Multan

Coming in to bat with Pakistan struggling at 117 for 5 against West Indies in Multan, Shadab Khan played one of his most iconic ODI knocks. Battling the Windies and the wind in Multan, Shadab partnered with Khushdil Shah to take Pakistan to a decent total of 269.

The star player scored 86 runs off 78 balls, laced with quick singles to build the innings, and topped with 4 fours and 3 sixes, showing his accelerating power.

Although Shadab had done the job with the bat, he left no room for the Windies with the ball too. Taking 4 wickets for 62 runs in his magnificent spell, Shadab Khan brilliantly exhibited his all-round abilities, eventually winning the Player of the Match as Pakistan won the match by 53 runs.

2. The First Fire Against Sri Lanka

In the early days of his career, Shadab Khan was eager to establish himself as an all-rounder and Pakistan’s batting order collapsed against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi to give him the chance to showcase his batting prowess.

With 6 down for only 101, Shadab Khan and Babar Azam batted Pakistan out of the crisis together propelling the score to 219, run by run. As he remained unbeaten at 52 off 68 balls, Shadab recorded the maiden fifty of his ODI career marking the beginning of his all-rounder era.

Being equally outstanding with the ball, Shadab Khan took 3 crucial wickets for 47 runs, including the unforgettable Googly he bowled to Dinesh Chandimal to strike the middle stump. Shadab earned the Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance, helping Pakistan win the match by 32 run

3. Power Hitting Prowess Against the Netherlands

On his first tour to the Netherlands, Shadab Khan was tasked with elevating the run rate after a steady but slow start from the top order. Walking in to bat for 243 for 5 with 7 overs remaining, Shadab presented his power-hitting abilities as he smashed 48 runs off only 28 balls laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes.

The star all-rounder helped Pakistan reach a mighty total of 314, batting at a strike rate of 171.43. While Shadab did not get any wickets, his economical spell served a crucial part in limiting the Netherlands to 298 for 8. Pakistan won the match by 16 runs in Rotterdam owing to Shadab Khan’s fiery hitting.

4. Resilient Rescue Against Afghanistan

When Pakistan’s top order struggled to get going against Afghan spinners on the tricky pitch in Sri Lanka, Shadab Khan stepped up to steady the ship along with Imam-ul-Haq. Walking to the crease with 112 for 5, Shadab Khan showed his resilience in the face of the crisis as he kept ticking the scoreboard despite the difficult situation.

Facing 50 balls and scoring crucial 39 runs to help Pakistan cross the 200-run mark, Shadab Khan once again proved his versatility and worth with the bat. He also found gaps to score 3 fours in his fighting knock before getting run out.

Shadab bowled only 1 over which was a maiden over with a wicket as Afghanistan was bundled out for a mere 59 runs on the tough pitch and Pakistan recorded a 142 runs-victory, however it is worth-mentioning that Shadab Khan helped Naseem Shah bag his first wicket with a stunning catch that he scooped out of the air, further proving his matchless magnificence.

5. Turning the Tables Against Afghanistan

While chasing a target of 301 runs against Afghanistan, Pakistan’s top order had a slow start which saw the required run rate creep up. Coming in to bat with 211 for 6 down and 90 required off 67 balls, Shadab Khan rebuilt the innings with patience and perseverance taking singles and doubles.

However, the star all-rounder also strategically attacked to keep the run rate in check. In the finishing phase of the match, Shadab smashed a six and a four looking to seal the deal but he was ‘mankaded’ by Fazalhaq Farooqi at the turning point of the match.

Although Shadab walked back showing the best of sportsmanship, his 48 off 35 had provided Naseem Shah a set stage in the last over to carry the team home in the sensational contest. Pakistan won the match by 1 wicket with the last ball remaining and Shadab Khan was awarded the Player of the Match award for his economical bowling and outstanding batting.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah Humiliates Afghanistan Again Despite Mankad Controversy

With the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup 2023 on the horizon, Pakistan team management will be jubilated to see star all-rounder Shadab Khan in his supreme form and fitness as he serves the crucial role of match-winner even in the toughest battles.