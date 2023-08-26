Denmark Prepares Bill to Criminalize Quran Burnings

The Danish government has announced to present a bill to the parliament that could result in a nationwide ban on Quran burnings. The decision comes in the wake of escalating terror threats and growing global outrage within the Muslim community. Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen highlighted the bill as an ‘important political signal’ that Denmark intends to send to the world.

The proposed legislation would deem burning the Quran a criminal offense, carrying penalties including up to two years of imprisonment. Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard emphasized that the law’s intent is to treat the desecration of religious symbols similarly to the current regulation that prohibits the desecration of national flags.

Recent incidents of Quran burnings were condemned as ‘senseless taunts’ meant to fuel ‘discord and hatred.’ The government underlined national security as the primary impetus behind the proposed ban. The outcry over these burnings led to heightened tensions, prompting demands from Muslim nations for Nordic governments to intervene.

While some Danish opposition parties argued that the ban could infringe on free speech, the government maintained that more civilized methods of expressing opinions should be pursued. Neighboring Sweden is also considering measures to curb Quran desecrations in order to ease tensions and reduce the threat.

The bill’s specifics, such as its presentation date to the 179-seat Danish Parliament, remain uncertain.