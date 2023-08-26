Stray Bullet Damages Military Aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase

A startling incident unfolded at Nur Khan Airbase as a stray bullet struck a stationary C-130 military transport aircraft. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m., came to light when Flight Lieutenant Yahya Mansoor filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the airport police.

According to the FIR, personnel were inspecting the aircraft when the bullet was fired. The FIR was officially registered on Thursday night, citing relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code leading to the launch of a thorough investigation by the airport police.

This incident followed an earlier episode in May when authorities from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had appealed to the commissioner, RPO, and CPO of Rawalpindi to bolster security measures. This plea came after cases of gunfire in the vicinity of PAF Base Nur Khan, accompanied by the discovery of bullet casings and chemical threads, resulted in damage to a cabin’s windscreen.

PAF’s swift response demonstrated their commitment to flight safety, particularly after a prior incident in February. A stray bullet fired into the air had forced the suspension of flying operations at Nur Khan Airbase, even causing disruption to the Prime Minister’s travel plans.

To ensure an environment conducive to VVIP movements and flight operations, authorities had requested Rawalpindi’s district administration to implement Section 144. The ongoing efforts by law enforcement to identify those responsible for the stray gunfire highlight the importance of stringent security protocols around military installations.