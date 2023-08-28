Asus to End Its Zenfone Series After 10 Years

In 2014, Asus introduced its Zenfone series, which has since seen a consistent stream of releases, culminating in a total of 80 devices. However, indications are emerging that this chapter might be drawing to a close.

According to a recent report from Taiwanese media outlet TechNews, Asus appears to be discontinuing the Zenfone series. Sources familiar with the situation cited in the report reveal that Asus is presently engaged in an internal restructuring initiative.

The report outlines that Asus has made the decision to discontinue its Zenfone division, with plans to reallocate employees to the ROG Phone department. This department is responsible for Asus’s popular gaming phone series. Does this mean we will get to see Asus focus more on its ROG phones? We don’t know just yet.

Regrettably, this restructuring process will also entail a reduction in staff numbers within the PC departments based in Taiwan and China. Although initial intentions had included transferring some employees to the Zenfone and ROG Phone teams, it appears these plans will no longer be carried out.

As of the time of writing, Asus has yet to issue an official statement concerning this matter.

Asus Zenfone 10

The last phone in this series is the Asus Zenfone 10. It is a compact phone that stands out for its highly pocketable size and top-of-the-line specifications.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and has a 5.92-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate that only works in some games to save battery. There is an 8K capable 50MP camera as well as a 4,300 mAh battery despite its size.