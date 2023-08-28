FBR Reshuffles Over a Dozen Senior Tax Officers After ECP Approval

Federal Board of Revenue has reshuffled a number of grade 21 or 20 officers after the approval from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to FBR, a grade 21 IRS officer Dr. Tauqeer Ahmad Memon has been posted as Director General (BTB), FBR (Hq), Islamabad from Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office II, Karachi.

Chief Commissioner, Medium Taxpayers office, Karachi Ahmad Shuja Khan has been posted as a Member (Audit/CRM), Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad.

Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Lahore, Mehmood Hussain Jafari, has been directed to assume Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, LTO, Lahore office, Chaudhry Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Gujranwala Karamatullah Khan to Member (Digital Initiatives), FBR Islamabad, Faheem Mohammad to Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Sargodha, Asem Iftikhar to Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Gujranwala, and Imtiaz Ali Solangi to Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Medium Taxpayers office, Karachi,

Abdul Wahid Uqaily has also been directed to assume the role of Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office II Karachi, and Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan to Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Corporate Tax Office, Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Laila Ghafoor has been posted as Director General (OPS) (Compliance Risk Management), Federal Board of Revenue (Hq),

Islamabad, Zubair Bilal to Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, (OPS) Regional Tax Office, Faisalabad, Amjad Farooq to Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, (OPS) Regional Tax Office, Lahore, Sajjad Taslim Azam to Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, (OPS) Regional Tax Office, Multan, and Aisha Farooq has been posted at Director General (OPS), Directorate General ofInternational Tax Operations, Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad.