Sindh Announces Public Holiday on Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai

The Government of Sindh has declared 1 September 2023 (Friday), a public holiday in the province to commemorate the Urs (death anniversary) of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

According to the official notification, the decision applies to all offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the Government of Sindh, with the exception of essential services.

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai is a revered Sufi saint, poet, and scholar. His Urs is commemorated by thousands of devotees at his shrine in Bhit Shah, Sindh. The event includes recitations of his poetry, musical renditions of his kalam (writings), and various other religious and cultural activities.

In separate news, the Sindh Health Department has banned smoking, gutka, and mainpuri in all public sector offices and hospitals across the province in an effort to promote healthier environments. Sindh’s Caretaker Health Minister, Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz, announced the ban on Friday.

Dr. Irshad Memon, the Director General of Health Services Sindh, has taken charge of ensuring that the ban is strictly enforced.

Written instructions have been issued to all Directors and Medical Superintendents of major hospitals and medical institutes, urging them to execute the ban effectively.

Via Aaj News