Huawei Mate 60 Pro Quietly Launched With Massive Upgrades and Dual Tone Design

Huawei just surprised the tech community by quietly listing its latest flagship, the Mate 60 Pro, in retail stores in China without any extensive teaser campaigns or a proper launch event.

This listing reveals the entire spec sheet, the phone’s price, as well as marketing images.

Design and Display

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect lies in the display, which showcases a trio of punch holes housing the selfie camera and the 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. Huawei is no stranger to large notches or multiple selfie cameras, but this is the first time we are seeing three distinct punch-hole cutouts like this.

Huawei has introduced a substantial 6.82-inch 10-bit LTPO OLED display, featuring a resolution of 2720 x 1260 pixels and a versatile 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Mate 60 Pro takes this visual experience a step further by incorporating a second-generation Kunlun Glass layer atop the screen.

For the White and Green variants, the upper segment is crafted from glass, whereas the Purple and Black editions feature a faux leather finish.

Internals and Software

The only thing the listing does not mention is the phone’s chipset, but we suspect it is going to be Huawei’s in-house Kirin 9000 flagship SoC. This is paired with up to 1 TB storage space and 12 GB RAM. Storage can be expanded through a nano memory card.

This is the first phone to get Huawei’s updated Harmony OS 4.0 software. Furthermore, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro extends its capabilities by facilitating satellite messaging in China.

Cameras

The iconic main camera ring includes a familiar 50 MP primary module equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF), a component already featured in the Mate 50 Pro and P60 Pro. Notably, it boasts a variable aperture of f/1.4 to f/4.0.

Joining this is an ultrawide-angle camera housing a 12 MP sensor paired with an f/2.2 lens, while the third camera integrates a 48 MP sensor and an f/3.0 telephoto lens supplemented with OIS and AutoFocus (AF).

As for the alien-looking selfie camera setup, it includes a 13MP ultrawide unit as well as a 3D TOF sensor.

Battery and Pricing

The device is powered by a robust 5,000 mAh battery that supports rapid 88W wired charging, as well as 50W wireless charging. Impressively, it even offers a reverse wireless charging option at 20W.

Even though the Huawei Mate 60 Pro offers 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB storage options, the Chinese online store only lists the 512 GB version for $960. This means we can expect the base price to be below $900.

Huawei Mate 60 Pro Specifications