PCB Reveals Star Performers for Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony

By Ayna Dua | Published Aug 29, 2023 | 10:13 pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced an opening ceremony for the Asia Cup featuring Aima Baig and Nepal’s Trishala Gurung.

The Asia Cup 2023 is set to commence tomorrow with a star-studded opening ceremony at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The vibrant event will feature performances by acclaimed Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Nepal’s talented Trishala Gurung. The vocalists from both the participating countries will add to the cultural and fighting spirit with their own music.

Cricket enthusiasts can enter the stadium from 11:30 AM onwards, gearing up for an exciting day ahead. The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for 2 PM, promising a spectacle of music and entertainment.

Following the ceremony, the cricket action will kick off with a match between Pakistan and Nepal at 2:30 PM. Fans are eagerly awaiting this clash between the two teams starting the mega-event, the Multan Cricket Stadium is all set to welcome players and supporters alike to this prestigious tournament.

>