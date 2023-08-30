Dubai to Get a New Pakistani School for 4,000 Students

The Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) is set to open a new school in Dubai to provide quality education to the local Pakistani community.

Dr. Faisal Ikram, PAD’s President, emphasized the urgent need for more quality schools and educational institutions for the Pakistani community in Dubai, noting that other nationalities have already established outstanding institutions in the region.

PAD has been working on this project for the past year, developing a comprehensive feasibility plan and collaborating with government entities to secure the necessary approvals to move forward. Once completed, the school is expected to accommodate approximately 4,000 students.

At present, there are only a few schools serving the 1.7 million Pakistani residents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the second-largest community in the country.

The majority of these expats reside and work in Dubai and the northern Emirates. Some of the existing institutes include the Pakistan Islamia High School in Sharjah, Shaikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistani School in Dubai, and the Pakistan Education Academy in Dubai. Currently, most Pakistani students in the UAE attend British curriculum institutes.

Dr. Faisal, as quoted by Khaleej Times, remarked that PAD is in the process of acquiring land from the government and will also seek support from the community to fund the project.

He expressed confidence in the community’s willingness to contribute, given the trust developed over the years and the success of previous projects, such as the Own-a-Brick campaign.

This campaign, supported by the UAE community, successfully funded the construction of an auditorium, sports complex, and medical center building.