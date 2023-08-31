Huawei Has Launched its Best Smartphone But You Can’t Get it

Huawei has just introduced its most recent flagship, the Mate 60 Pro. The option to pre-order the phone in China through Vmall is now open, with the 12/512GB model priced at $960 (converted). Sadly, the phone is not launching outside of China.

This information has been officially confirmed by Huawei in a statement provided to Android Authority. This implies that even for those open to exploring alternatives beyond Google’s Android ecosystem, the Mate 60 Pro is not an option, which is sad since Harmony OS has developed quite a lot to rival Android OS.

The vanilla Huawei Mate 60 appeared just a day after the Mate 60 Pro and it is unclear whether it will arrive in the international market or not. It’s worth noting that while the Mate 50 Pro and P60 Pro are available in Europe their standard counterparts are not.

ALSO READ Huawei Mate 60 Launched for $200 Less Than Pro With Only Small Differences

Given this pattern, if the Mate 60 Pro isn’t on the horizon for global release, prospects don’t appear promising for the standard model either.

Huawei Mate 60 Pro

The Huawei Mate 60 Pro enables satellite communication just like its Samsung and iPhone rivals, but the feature is limited to China. The flagship phone stands out for its dual-tone rear panel and the triple punch-hole cutout arrangement on the screen, which looks rather odd.

Huawei has still not confirmed the phone’s chipset, but we suspect that it’s the Kirin 9000S SoC. You can pair this with up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1 TB of UFS 3.1 storage. However, only the 12 GB/512 GB variant is listed in Chinese stores for $960.

ALSO READ Huawei Mate 60 Pro Quietly Launched With Massive Upgrades and Dual Tone Design

The Mate 60 Pro has a 50MP triple camera setup on the back and a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.